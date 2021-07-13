Popular Palmetto seafood restaurant reopens. It has a new look and new owners

The popular Clam House restaurant, which closed in January, recently reopened with new owners.

The menu is substantially the same with the most popular item, Thai Fry, a golden fried whole fish, topping the lineup, said new owner Valantino Spanos, a veteran of 25 years in the restaurant business.

The only change to the menu at Clam House Bar and Grill, 304 Seventh St. W., is the addition of two dishes — calamari and scallops, Spanos said.

He is a member of the family of Emmanuel and Popi Amere who own Popi’s Place restaurants in Palmetto, Bradenton, Port Manatee and Sarasota.

Spanos manages the Sarasota Popi’s Place restaurant, and was well acquainted with the Clam House through his wife, Laura, who was one of the cooks there.

“I was a customer here, too,” Spanos said.

Valantino and Laura Spanos are the new owners of Clam House Bar and Grill, 304 7th St. W., Palmetto. The restaurant recently reopened after closing in January.

He decided to take ownership of the business at the urging of his wife and other cooks at the Clam House, and after seeing dozens of social media postings by customers bemoaning the closing of the Clam House.

“So many people were saddened that it had closed. When I found out this was available I contacted the owner,” Spanos said.

Rather than immediately reopening, the new owner launched a renovation of the restaurant, and kept patrons informed on social media of the progress over the next few months:

“We are closing the gap on presenting to Palmetto the opening of the new Clam House. Please be patient as we finish our final touches,” one of the Facebook postings said.

And more recently:

“Construction is done ... staff training will begin ... perfection of recipes is in the works!”

The Thai Fry, shown above with salad and hush puppies, the most popular item on the menu, is back.

Clam House has a two-sided menu. One side is dedicated to sushi and sashimi offerings. The flip side offers a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, wraps, land and sea dishes, fish dishes, seafood platters, seafood combos and more.

Josh Simon was a server for the previous owners and has returned to join the staff.

“It looks beautiful and the aesthetics are awesome,” Simon said of the changes at Clam House.

The Volcano roll (think spicy tuna and avocado) is one of the most popular sushi items at the recently reopened Clam House Bar and Grill.

Asked about the menu, he say the most popular item, “hands-down,” is the Thai Fry, but adds that the sushi is “phenomenal, fresh” and the best of any restaurant in Manatee County.

One of the most popular sushi offerings is the volcano roll (spicy tuna topped with avocado and krab, and baked with dynamite and eel sauce).

Simon’s favorite is the tuna nachos, but says the ceviche is “incredible.”

An unusual item from the bar is the tuna martini.

With renovations, hiring and training, Spanos said he has been really busy, and is, in fact, still hiring.

Clam House Bar and Grill is open 5-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sundays. The restaurant has seating for 150 and also offers takeout.

For more information, call 941-722-4422 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.