Homecoming, football games to continue as planned for Manatee, Palmetto

Despite another day of rumors swirling on social media at two Manatee County high schools, football games and homecoming activities are continuing as planned Friday.
A Confederate flag brought to Manatee High School on Wednesday as part of the school’s homecoming Spirit Week celebration sparked a controversy at Manatee High School and then spilled over to Palmetto High School. On Thursday and Friday, some students wore all black, in response to the issues Wednesday and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Although school officials allowed a peaceful protest before school began, a recorded phone call went home to parents and families at both Manatee and Palmetto, warning that disruptions to the school day could result in cancellation of homecoming activities.
In the call, Superintendent Diana Greene said rumors on social media — all of which have been found to be untrue — cause disruption to the school day, as school officials have to track down the rumors to make sure students in the schools are safe. In the call, Greene threatened to cancel football games and other homecoming activities if Friday was not a smoother day.
At 2:30 on Friday, district spokesman Mike Barber said the games would proceed as planned.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
