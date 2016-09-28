Confederate flag confiscated during Manatee High School spirit week

A confederate flag was confiscated from a Manatee High School student during “Spirit Week” after other students complained about the flag.
A student complained to principal Don Sauer in the morning about the flag, Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber said. The student with the flag was found and voluntarily gave up the flag, Barber said. Photos began circulating of groups of students posing with the flag, which appears to also say “Trump 2016” on it before the flag was taken away.
Manatee be like "lol it's ok it's spirit week" *shows up tomorrow with Black lives matter shirt* ..boooy I'm glad I graduated pic.twitter.com/j2QSzZ01lO— B A E (@Kejaa_oXxox) September 28, 2016
“Spirit Week” at Manatee leads into the weekend homecoming celebrations and each day has a different theme for students.
On Monday, students celebrated tacky tourist day and were encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts, fanny packs and socks and sandals, according to the Homecoming Spirit Week 2016 flier. Tuesday was exotic animal day and students were encouraged to dressed up as zebras, elephants, gorillas and kangaroos.
The flier described Wednesday as “National Pride,” encouraging students to wear a country’s flag, dress as an influential person from a country, or wear traditional outfits from other countries like a Spanish bullfighter or an ancient Egyptian.
Wow... Bradenton Manatee High School spirit day allows this? @BAYNEWS9DESK pic.twitter.com/ay0PZ3S4HU— Tee Roe (@tellitlikeitizz) September 28, 2016
Thursday is an out of this world day, where students can dress as super heroes, aliens, monsters or other paranormal creatures. Friday is the final spirit day where each class of students wears a different color. Freshman in white, sophomores in red, juniors in blue and seniors in red, white and blue.
Manatee High School’s football team plays George Steinbrenner High School on at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Saturday night serves as the homecoming dance.
Barber said the flag would be returned to the student it was confiscated from and said this was a matter to be handled at the school, although there was a slight increase in Bradenton Police Department presence at the school at the end of the day.
Barber stressed BPD was made aware of what happened at the school but that it was a school matter.
As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials at the school were working to send a robo-call home to parents and families.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
