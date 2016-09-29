Manatee, Palmetto football games in limbo after unrest

Homecoming games for Manatee High School and Palmetto could be postponed if student protests continue to disrupt the school day on Friday, according to Manatee County School Superintendent Diana Greene.
Greene sent out a robocall to parents of students at both schools Thursday evening.
“I am calling to enlist your help and to inform you that if we have any incidents that disrupt our ability to have a productive school day tomorrow, I am prepared to cancel any remaining homecoming festivities, including the homecoming football game, dance or any other related event,” Greene said in the phone call.
When reached Thursday night, Greene said she has the “utmost confidence” both Manatee and Palmetto would have smooth days, but she said the county has “contingency plans in place” should she have to cancel the two football games. She did not elaborate.
The Hurricanes are scheduled to play Lutz Steinbrenner, and Palmetto is scheduled to host Lakewood Ranch. Both games are district games — the Canes’ is a Class 8A-District 5 contest, and the Tigers’ is a Class 7A-District 11 game against a county opponent. Florida High School Athletic Association rules prevent schools from canceling a district game without one team forfeiting. District games can be postponed, but they must be made up by Oct. 24 this season. Non-district games can be canceled.
“We will play it,” Palmetto head coach Dave Marino said. “Whether we play it or you want to postpone it, you can’t cancel it. It’s not like it’s a non-district game.”
Calls to Manatee head coach John Booth, Manatee athletic director Danielle LaPoint and Palmetto athletic director Kenny Ansbro were not immediately returned.
The Tigers and Mustangs are both off next Friday and could make up the game at any point next week.
The Canes are in a more difficult spot. They are coming off their lone bye week and do not have another non-district game until Nov. 4 against Southeast. A potential make-up date would require a mid-week game prior to Oct. 24. Manatee is scheduled to play at Palm Harbor (Oct. 7), against Sarasota Riverview (Oct. 14) and at Riverview (Oct. 21). Steinbrenner’s bye week falls during Week 10 (Oct. 28).
The events leading to Thursday night’s robocall began when a student brought a Confederate flag to Manatee High School’s campus on Wednesday as part of the school’s national pride day as part of Spirit Week. That prompted a Black Lives Matter protest before school started at Manatee on Thursday in addition to protests at other area schools, including Palmetto.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Meghin Delaney contributed to this report
Comments