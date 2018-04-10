Two Sarasota police officers were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Central Avenue early Tuesday morning. Officials say two men were also shot and drove themselves to the hospital. All suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers injured, 2 men shot in Sarasota, cops say

Two officers were injured and two other men were shot early Tuesday morning at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to police.

Sarasota police are investigating the officer-involved shooting in Janie's Garden Apartment complex, 2350 Central Ave., Sarasota.

The two injured officers appeared to have non-life threatening injuries and were being treated at a local hospital, police said in a 3:35 a.m. news release.

Two men were shot and drove themselves to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Those men are currently suspects in the investigation, which is ongoing.

An update is expected around 9 a.m.

