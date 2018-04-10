Officers injured, 2 men shot in Sarasota, cops say

Two officers were injured and two other men were shot early Tuesday morning at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to police.
Sarasota police are investigating the officer-involved shooting in Janie's Garden Apartment complex, 2350 Central Ave., Sarasota.
The two injured officers appeared to have non-life threatening injuries and were being treated at a local hospital, police said in a 3:35 a.m. news release.
Two men were shot and drove themselves to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Those men are currently suspects in the investigation, which is ongoing.
An update is expected around 9 a.m.
