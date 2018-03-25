Protesters take to Sarasota streets calling for end to ‘racist police’

Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Newtown on Sunday demanding justice for the arrest of a man by Sarasota police, calling for an end of racism and brutality from the department.
“No racist police,” protesters chanted. “No justice. No peace. What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now. If we don’t get it, shut it down.”
For about 90 minutes, protesters with Black Lives Matter Manasota and ANSWER Suncoast protested and chanted at the intersection of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) and Dr. Martin Luther King Way. They got the attention of drivers as they crossed Washington Boulevard each time the traffic signal gave them the right of way.
Eight Sarasota police officers gathered at the scene of the protest, making sure they cleared the roadway when the traffic light changed.
On Thursday evening, Sarasota police say they responded to a home in the 1700 block of Gore Court to assist paramedics with an ill and violent patient. Officers say that Chad Washington, of Bradenton, punched, kicked and bit officers for several minutes before they were able to take him into custody.
But Washington’s fiancee, Darnesha McMillan, said that is not what happened when police came to her home. On Sunday afternoon, she was among those leading the protesters in chant.
“We are just out here to get the truth out ... because their allegations are false,” McMillan said. “I’m here because I’m a witness to everything that happened and I’m going to get the truth out.”
McMillan shared her account again with the Bradenton Herald, recalling how her fiance was thrown to the ground by the first two responding officers.
“They continued punching, choking and the officer reached for his gun. I told the officer, ‘You don’t need to get your gun. What do you need a gun for? He’s not armed,’ ” McMillan said.
One of the officers began to use a Taser on Washington. Video released by Black Lives Matter on Saturday shows Washington on the ground between the curb and a patrol car.
“Chad was pinned in the corner, underneath the car, and he was still being tased,” McMillan said. “He was defenseless. He was not putting up a fight. He was not armed.”
Washington was charged with three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Ruth Beltran, community organizer with ANSWER Suncoast, said she became upset when she saw the video showing Washington pinned to the ground.
“I kept thinking to myself, ‘What is he expecting him to do?’ The guy is swinging his hands on the floor. He’s not hurting anybody. It’s not like he can reach anybody,” Beltran said. “I saw excessive force. I saw the use of excessive force against him. He was already on the ground.”
It was evident that Washington was having a medical episode because his behavior wasn’t normal, she added.
“What was most disheartening was the reaction of the children that were fighting back the police officer, that were just yelling and screaming,” Beltran said. “Even they can see what is happening is wrong.”
As the protest was underway at the intersection of North Washington Boulevard, police were investigating a suspected overdose at the Sunoco gas station on the southeast corner of the intersection.
While McMillan is calling for the officers involved to be fired and charged with attempted murder, Beltran said she is hoping for more community oversight of police.
Even when officers have been fired for brutality, Beltran said, they often appeal and get their jobs back.
“What type of society are we running where the heads of department have no control over the people they hire,” Beltran said.
