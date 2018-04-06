2 hurt in overnight Sarasota shooting

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Sarasota.
Detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 1400 block of 21st Street in Sarasota, according to a 3:30 a.m. news release from Sarasota Police.
Two people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Officials said there is no threat to the public.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.
