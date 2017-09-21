Mother of Amber Alert children was involved in recent home invasion, cops say

The mother of the four children subject of an Amber Alert is also wanted by law enforcement for her role in a home invasion in July at her husband’s residence that left her with gunshot wounds, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jowella Gadeaun, 12; Joseph Gadeaun Jr., 10; Jacqueline Gadeaun, 8; and Jocelyn Gadeaun, 6, were reported missing at 5 p.m. Friday by their grandmother, who has temporary custody of them. They are said to be with 40-year-old Jaima Gadeaun in a 2016 dark green Toyota Corolla with a license plate number BNZQ08.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Gadeaun was married to but lived separately from her husband, who lives in the 16200 block of County Road 675 in Parrish.
On July 5, she entered the home through the back lanai around 4 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. The deputy who wrote the affidavit for the incident determined that she did not commit home invasion because since Gadeaun was legally married, she was “within her rights to enter onto the property” and gather “community property.”
However, she does face an aggravated battery charge for what happened after she entered the home.
The husband told law enforcement that he was sleeping when he heard a noise, and woke up to find Gadeaun in the lanai with 52-year-old Ramin Fard, who wore glasses, gloves and a helmet and wielded a 12-inch knife and an aluminum baseball bat.
According to the affidavit, Fard pulled the husband onto the lanai while choking him with the baseball bat, asking about money and the keys to his white 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe as Gadeaun rummaged through her husband’s pockets.
Fard then told the husband to open the safe located in his closet. When the husband told him there was a gun inside, Fard hit the husband with the handle of the bat, according to the affidavit. Gadeaun put everything in the safe into a pillowcase, including his gun, phones, iPad and money, the husband told law enforcement.
Gadeaun knew about the video cameras placed around the home, so she detached the DVR that recorded the surveillance, according to the affidavit. She also gave the husband something to drink — which he thought to be a narcotic — and a bag of charcoal powder in case he got sick from it, the affidavit said.
According to the husband, Fard told him that if he didn’t stay put for a half hour, Fard would return to “f--k up his life” and if the husband called the police he would kill him.
Corderro McNeil, 30, who lives with his girlfriend at the husband’s home, was awakened by the husband and told to call 911, since Gadeaun and Fard took the husband’s cell phones and left in the Tahoe, according to the affidavit. As the girlfriend placed the call and the husband subsequently talked to the operator, a sergeant with the sheriff’s office on his way to the home conducted a traffic stop on a white Tahoe being chased by a white Lincoln on Rye Road.
Gadeaun, the driver of the Tahoe, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand and Fard, the front seat passenger, had been shot in the head. McNeil was driving the Lincoln, and two 9mm guns were found in the road, according to the affidavit.
McNeil initially told detectives that the husband had fired the shots, but the 911 recording places the husband at his home, according to the affidavit.
Fard was arrested on Sept. 15 and has been charged with witness tampering and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. McNeil faces two counts of attempted murder.
According to the sheriff’s office, an active warrant for aggravated battery is out for Gadeaun.
Anyone with information about Gadeaun’s and her children’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact their local law enforcement agency.
