‘I was in fear for my life,’ police officer says of struggle with burglar

When Bradenton police Lt. William Weldon walked up to a jewelry store early Sunday, he didn’t think he would end up fighting for his life.
He thought, as dispatch had told him, he was meeting with a resident after an alarm system was tripped.
Weldon, a 15-year veteran, knew he had already shown himself to the burglar, he said, when he shined his flashlight inside the the store through a smashed door, so he had to react quickly.
Isaac Hernandez Dubon, 23, was unarmed, he noticed. Weldon said he wasn’t going to fire on an unarmed man, but a struggle would ensue between the veteran officer and a man several years younger than him.
“I was afraid for my life,” Weldon said. “I didn’t know what to expect from him. All I knew was that I needed to keep control of him until my backup officers got there.”
Weldon thought he had Hernandez under control so he put his flashlight down on the jewelry store counter and re-holstered his gun, so he could attempt to handcuff him. But Hernandez then reached for the officer’s gun.
There were no words exchanged between Weldon and the suspect, a Honduran citizen who entered the United States illegally, during the struggle, which was captured by surveillance cameras.
Hernandez began to gouge at his eyes and hit him in the face, Weldon recalled Wednesday as he pointed out on video recording during a press conference at the Bradenton Police headquarters Wednesday morning.
“His fingers were inside my eye sockets,” Weldon said.
Just before other officers arrived and after Hernandez had made a second attempt to take his weapon, the lieutenant said he pushed the suspect away from him and took out his weapon again. His vision was now blurred and he was seeing four images of the suspect, so with a large sweeping motion he swung the firearm at Hernandez, knocking him to the ground.
When officers rushed in seconds later, Weldon leaned over the store counter, tired and in pain.
Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, theft and resisting arrest with violence. He appeared before a judge Monday afternoon and was ordered held on bonds totaling $12,000. Federal officials also placed an immigration hold on Hernandez.
Hernandez was found with stolen jewelry and other stolen items worth $462.70, according to police.
Since Sunday, Weldon has been filled with mixed emotions about what unfolded early Sunday morning. Like other officers who are put in similar situation, he said he wondered if there was anything he could have done differently. He also comforted his wife who was equally affected, he said.
At the end of the day, he was grateful that both he and Hernandez walked away from the situation.
“That’s the way it should have ended up,” Weldon said. “We don’t come to work thinking we are going to have to shoot somebody, that we want to have to shoot somebody. Anytime you get into a fight like this, and you can walk away, is always a good day.”
