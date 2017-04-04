Video shows police officer in violent struggle with burglary suspect

What may have started as a jewelry heist ended with a suspect and a police lieutenant in the hospital after a violent struggle.
Isaac Hernandez Dubon, 23, of Bradenton, is being charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, theft and resisting arrest with violence. He is being held on a $12,000 bond.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Lt. William Weldon responded to Joyeria Latina, a jewelry store located at 2405 Ninth St. W., on a report of a burglary in progress. However, according to police, the alarm company signaling the call incorrectly reported the location was a residence with the owner at the scene, wanting to speak with officers.
The business’s security cameras captured what happened next.
When Weldon, a 15-year veteran of the Bradenton Police Department, arrived, he saw it was in fact a jewelry store with a “masked subject inside,” according to police.
The business is typically locked and secured at that hour, but the front door had significant damage, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Weldon confronted Hernandez Dubon at gunpoint, and he initially complied with orders, police said. Weldon holstered his gun and tried to take Hernandez Dubon into custody, but Hernandez Dubon began to resist violently, according to police.
As the two struggled for more than a minute and a half, Hernandez Dubon allegedly gouged at Weldon’s eyes, hit the lieutenant on the back of the head and “on various other places,” and tried several times to grab the lieutenant’s gun, according to police and the affidavit.
Weldon was eventually able to get away, draw his weapon and order Hernandez Dubon to the ground, but again, Hernandez Dubon refused to comply, the video shows.
Hernandez Dubon moved toward Weldon, who then struck Hernandez Dubon with his gun. Backup officers arrived on the scene and immobilized Hernandez Dubon.
Weldon was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries to his eyes and face. Hernandez Dubon was also taken to a hospital and was treated for minor lacerations, according to police.
Police also said Hernandez Dubon was found with stolen jewelry and other items worth $462.70.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Detective Fredy Ordonez at 941-932-9327. Information can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
