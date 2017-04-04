Suspected jewelry burglar gouges at police lieutenant’s eyes, cops say

While responding to a burglary in process, a Bradenton police lieutenant had his eyes gouged at by a 23-year-old man, according to police.
On Sunday just before 4 a.m., the uniformed lieutenant was investigating an alarm sounding at Joyeria Latina, a jewelry store located at 2405 Ninth St. W. The business is typically locked and secured at that time, but the front door had $557 worth of damage.
The lieutenant had his duty weapon drawn and gave verbal commands to Isaac Hernandez Dubon but he didn’t comply, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Hernandez Dubon then hit the lieutenant on the back of the head and “on various other places,” and “gouged at his eyes multiple times,” the affidavit said.
Police also said Hernandez Dubon was found with stolen jewelry and other items worth $462.70.
He is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $12,000 bond for charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, theft and resisting arrest with violence.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
