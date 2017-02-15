Do you know who killed Alex Cherp? Reward for information now larger

Additional reward money is now being offered for information in the fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp — making it a total of $8,000 — as detectives continue to investigate his death.
Early on Feb. 5, Cherp was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his car parked at Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd. in Lakewood Ranch. Cherp was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a photograph of Cherp’s car, a 2012 gray, four-door Mercedes, asking for the public help in solving the case. Two suspects have been identified by detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit, but no arrests have been made.
The Goldstar Club of Manatee County has offered a reward of up to $5,000, in addition to the standard $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers, for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Cherp’s death.
Detectives believe Cherp was targeted and shot between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Anyone who might have seen his 2012 gray, four-door Mercedes or people in the area of the park the night of Feb. 4 or has any information about the case, can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 ext. 2519. To make an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward, someone can call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
