Normally peaceful park in Lakewood Ranch site of murder

The normally placid Greenbrook Park, located about a block from Nolan Middle School in the 6600 block of Greenbrook Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch, was the site of a murder early Sunday.
Shortly after midnight, Alexander Cherp, 23, was found by an on duty security guard suffering from upper body trauma outside his vehicle, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office release.
Cherp was taken to the hospital where he later died, the release states.
Detectives, who believe the attack was not random but that Cherp was targeted for some reason, were working on several leads to uncover a suspect, but no arrests have been made at this time, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
