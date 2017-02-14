Did you see murder victim’s car before he died?

While the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has identified two possible suspects in the slaying of a 23-year-old man, detectives are trying to figure out if anyone saw his car before he died.
On Feb. 5, the body of Alex Cherp was found by a security guard in Greenbrook Park just after midnight. He had upper body trauma and was transported to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, but he later died.
Detectives think that Cherp was targeted and shot between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. Anyone who might have seen his 2012 grey four-door Mercedes or people in the area of the park that Saturday night can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
