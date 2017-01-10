Her husband is wanted for murder, and detectives say she lied to them. So now she is also facing charges.

The wife of a man wanted for murder was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges for being an accessory after detectives say she lied to them, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez, 20, suffering from gunshots wounds when they responded Dec. 26 to El Paisano bar, 5803 15th St. E., Oneco, to reports of a shooting with injuries. The victim was rushed to Blake Medical Center, where he died during emergency surgery.
Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre, 25, has been wanted since hours after the shooting when detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Kristal Diaz-Antunez, 27, was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact. The sheriff’s office said they learned that she had lied to detectives during their investigation into Alonzo-Lopez’s death.
Her husband, Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre, has remained at large. Valdovinos-Aguirre, originally from Mexico, is said to be tall and thin.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 ext. 2519 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Sara Nealeigh contributed to this report.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
