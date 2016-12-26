Man dies after bar shooting

A shooting early Monday at a bar left one man dead and the suspect at large, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the El Paisano Bar, located at 5803 15th St. E., around 2:34 a.m. in response to a call of a shooting with injuries.
Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez, 20, was found with apparent gunshot wounds and taken to Blake Medical Center. He died during surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect fled by car before deputies arrived. The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit began their investigation at the scene.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
