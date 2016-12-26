Arrest warrant issued in fatal shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at a bar early Monday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for Carlos Valodovinos-Aguirre, 25. He is described as tall and thin.
Around 2:34 a.m., deputies responded to the El Paisano bar, located at 5803 15th St. E., to a call about a shooting with injuries.
Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez, 20, was found with wounds and was taken to Blake Medical Center to be treated, but died during emergency surgery, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation.
Monday’s fatal shooting is just one of several crimes to happen in and around El Paisano, according to Bradenton Herald archives. The popular night spot isn’t immune to robberies, drive-by shootings, and was from where Oscar Cortez-Ruiz was followed then shot to death last year.
Anyone with information about Valodovinos’ whereabouts can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
