Search for suspect in fatal shooting at Oneco bar continues

Detectives are continuing to search for the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an Oneco bar in the early-morning hours the day after Christmas.
Carlos Valdovinos-Aguirre, 25, was identified as a suspect Monday evening after detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit got a warrant for his arrest, charging him with murder.
Valdovinos-Aguirre, originally from Mexico, is said to be tall and thin.
Anyone with information about the case or Valdovinos-Aguirre’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or submit an e-tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.
At 2:34 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting with injuries at El Paisano bar, located at 5803 15th St. E.
When deputies arrived they found Jose Armando Alonzo-Lopez, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to Blake Medical Center. Alonzo-Lopez later died during emergency surgery.
