Search for suspect in fatal shooting at Oneco bar continues

3:51 (Caution: Explicit language) Body cam shows Pasco Sheriff's deputies wrestle with suspect who prompted terrorism investigation Pause

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

0:29 Bayshore beats Sickles on buzzer-beater at Lady Ram Jam Tournament

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

3:04 Red Dog Maynard publishes book on Manatee scouting

2:15 Kids ask Miami-Dade mayor to make it a sanctuary county