The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County
Manatee students have school Friday but leave the backpacks at home

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 23, 2018 07:21 AM

Manatee

Students in Manatee County were asked not to bring their backpacks to school Friday morning.

The School District of Manatee County asked middle and high school students in the district to leave their backpacks at home Friday, according to district spokesman Mike Barber.

The decision, according to the district, is due to the high number of school lockdowns and threats this week.

A call was sent out to parents of middle and high school students Thursday night.

“We know this might cause an inconvenience to some, but all of the extra stress surrounding our schools this week has had a taxing toll on school administrators and staff, as well as local law enforcement officials. Again, we are asking all middle and high school students to refrain from bringing backpacks to school tomorrow, Friday, February 23rd. We appreciate your support in this request as we strive to improve the safety and security of all of our schools,” the recorded phone message said.

Barber said, as of Friday morning, the restriction was only in effect Friday.

The decision to have students leave their backpacks at home comes after a week of threats of violence to several schools in Manatee County. Manatee High School was the subject of three threats, Southeast High School, Bayshore High School, Braden River Middle School, Nolan Middle School and a charter school, Team Success, each saw one threat. So far, authorities have arrested and charged six students in connection with the threats. The series of local threats came in the wake of a mass shooting on Feb. 14 that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

A social media post claiming Manatee County schools were closed into next week was a hoax, and school officials shared the post on their Facebook page, warning that it was a prank. Manatee County schools will be open as usual on Feb. 23, 26, 27 and 28.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released a public service announcement video to remind students and others that voice messages, emails, texts and social media comments that contain threats about violence at school "are no joke" and will not be tolerated. School resource officers, school administrators, teachers and others will be watching, deputies warn. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

