More Videos

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Pause
How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 1:40

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 1:23

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand 1:11

Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 0:13

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course

The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County
The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County

Local

Post claiming district schools are closed until Wednesday is fake, officials say

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

February 22, 2018 04:02 PM

Manatee

A social media post is claiming that Manatee County School District schools will be closed through Wednesday, but school district officials warn the post is bogus.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a screenshot of a post on the social media application Snapchat — claiming would be closed through Wednesday — was shared on social media by the school district as a warning that it is a prank. The Snapchat post seems to be a screenshot from channel45news.com, which describes itself as a “prank website.”

“Please help us spread the word that the item below is bogus and false. It was posted as a prank and is apparently going viral.,” the school district announced on social media. “Regardless of the warnings below, we are starting to get calls asking if our schools will be closed. In reality, our schools are open as usual on Feb. 23, 26, 27 and 28.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
fake school news

The fake post comes after a series of threats against six schools in Manatee County in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Valentine’s Day that left 17 students and teachers dead.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Pause
How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 1:40

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 1:23

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand 1:11

Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 0:13

Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

View More Video