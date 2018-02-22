Post claiming district schools are closed until Wednesday is fake, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:16 Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting Pause 1:45 How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:40 Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 0:44 Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 1:23 Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 7:22 Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 2:30 School shooters: Know the warning signs 1:11 Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand 0:13 Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. School District of Manatee County

