A South Carolina teen is accused of posing with a rifle and threatening a “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.” Spartanburg, S.C., deputies have arrested the suspect and charged him with disturbing schools.
‘Round 2’ shooting threat spreads to Manatee. Suspect caught two states away

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

February 15, 2018 11:13 PM

A photo implying a threat to Florida schools in the wake of Wednesday’s Parkland shooting made waves around Manatee County on Thursday.

The picture depicted a partially masked white male holding a firearm that appeared to be an AR-15, the same gun used by suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz to kill 17 people and injure 15 more at the South Florida high school. The message “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow” was displayed across the photo.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said it received various calls about the threat, which was passed along via Snapchat.

Deputies said there’s no reason to worry, however.

Upon further investigation into the picture, deputies learned the photo was sent out by a ninth-grader in South Carolina. According to the New York Post, cops found the weapon, which was actually a pellet gun, in his home.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina has charged the suspect with disturbing schools. He is in custody and awaiting arraignment.

There was an increased presence among law enforcement officers at Manatee schools Thursday. A sheriff’s office spokesman said any threat to the area is unfounded.

Also late Thursday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory that it had received numerous calls regarding the “Round 2” threat. Sarasota authorities also reported that the person who made the threat was arrested in South Carolina.

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida, after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help. White House

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

