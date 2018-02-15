Latest on the Parkland school shooting: A search for answers, no bond for alleged shooter

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 Downtown Bradenton’s restaurant scene is about to expand Pause 0:13 Giant gator takes a stroll on Manatee County golf course 1:30 Palmetto Youth Center Executive Director Reggie Bellamy responds to accusations 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island sunset beach therapy 1:19 Scientists grow human egg to full maturity outside the body 1:38 Deputies wrangle gator out from under vehicle in grocery store parking lot 0:24 Downtown Bradenton intersection improvements planned for April 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy -- at sunset 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

