17 dead, former student in custody after school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High in Broward

An American nightmare unfolded Wednesday afternoon at a North Broward high school after a former student came onto campus wielding an assault rifle and opened fire, killing 17.

Just before dismissal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, students puzzled at the sound of a second fire alarm after participating in a fire drill earlier in the day were launched into a panic when gunfire punctuated the din. As teachers and students fled hallways and hid under desks, a former student who was known to be dangerous unloaded, leaving a trail of bodies and stunned confusion in his wake.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Nikolaus Cruz, 19, shot down 17 teenagers and adults. Wielding an AR-15, he killed a dozen people inside buildings on the school’s sprawling campus, shot two more outside, and one more on the corner of Pine Island Road as he fled.

Two more died at the hospital, and 15 more were wounded, many of whom were in surgery at Broward Medical Center or Broward Health North. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is still working to clear all the buildings at the massive school, home to about 3,200 students.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s a day that you pray every day when you get up that you will never have to see. It is in front of us. I ask the community for prayers and their support for the children and their families,” Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, appearing at a media staging area near the school, told WSVN Channel 7. “We received no warning... Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

The shooter, identified by Sheriff Scott Israel as Cruz, managed to make it off campus before he was cornered and taken into custody near the community entrance Pelican Pointe at Wyndham Lakes in Coral Springs. He was transported to Broward Health North, and then sped away from the hospital in a police escort.

Israel, whose triplets once attended the high school, said during a 5 p.m. press conference that multiple SWAT teams are still clearing out the school and that an “all clear” has not yet been issued. Israel called the shooting a “detestable act” and “catastrophic.”

He did not name a motive for the shooting, which he said doesn’t immediately appear to have been prompted by any confrontation.

“Right now, the buildings are not safe to be cleared,” he said.

Israel said BSO officials would be transporting students to the Fort Lauderdale Marriot Coral Springs Hotel, Golf Club and Convention Center, located at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd. in Coral Springs. “This is a terrible day” for the local and national community, he said.

A teacher at the school told the Miami Herald that Cruz, 19, had been identified as a potential threat to fellow students in the past. Math teacher Jim Gard says he believes the school administration had sent out an email warning teachers that Cruz had made threats against other teenagers in the past and that he should not be allowed on the campus with a backpack. Another student interviewed on the scene by Channel 7 said the student had guns at home.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

The shooting began just before dismissal, after someone pulled the fire alarm. Students and teachers were puzzled because the school had already held a fire drill that day. Then the shots started.

“Six kids ran back into my room, and I locked the door, turned out the lights and had the kids go to the back of the room,” Gard said. “I told the kids to hang in there, it may still be a drill.”

Nicholas Coke was sitting in English class when the fire alarm went off, and left his bag in the classroom before the sound of loud pops sent him running. He described people jumping fences, running behind the middle school and staying in classrooms.

“I wasn't going to stick around and find out what was going on,” he said.

A video posted to social media showed students hiding under desks, screaming as at least 20 gun shots rang out. Some students believed there was a second shooter at the school, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office has given no indication that was the case.

On the first floor, freshman Geovanni Vilsant, 15, said he was in a Spanish classroom when a fire alarm went off, urging all the students out of their classrooms. Then, two minutes later, gun shots rang out enveloping the three-floor 1200 building in explosions.

Geovanni Vilsant said he said three bloody bodies on the floor as he was fleeing the school.

“There was blood everywhere,” he said. “They weren’t moving.”

His elder brother, who jumped a fence and sought refuge in a nearby neighborhood, ran back around to try to find his brother.

“I had to go back for him,” Bradley Vilsant said from a nearby WalMart where the brothers fled with about 100 other students.

The students remained calm. One high school senior elsewhere at the school told the Miami Herald that there were “SWAT teams everywhere with big guns, cops everywhere, helicopters.” She said parents trying to reach their children have been unable to make it to the school because the streets are closed off.

Initially, the Coral Springs Police Department urged teachers and students to remain barricaded inside until police reach them. Students posted pictures to social media taken from under their desks.

Police, who flooded the school, began clearing buildings one at a time. Students streamed out in a line with their hands up. Others ran like mad, bookbags strapped to their backs. The evacuation started under the direction of police officers, and the students were guided to nearby parking lots by officers as well.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:54 Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood Pause 1:52 One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 2:48 Artist from Georgia who created Michelle Obama's portrait talks about 'milestone' moment 1:13 Michelle Obama portrait unveiled at National Portrait Gallery 3:07 Michelle Obama lauds 'fly' and 'poised' artist who painted official portrait 0:49 Take your Valentine's Day gift to the next level with goat-a-grams 2:01 Cat rescued from river after being thrown off an overpass 1:28 Singing Kentucky principal returns with Bee Gees classic 1:59 Secrets of a snake's belly crawl 1:07 Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Tarpley Hitt

Multiple police agencies responded to the school. The FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force, consisting of local, state and federal agents, sent a squad to the school to assist the Broward Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement.

Federal authorities said they don't believe the high school shootings are related to terrorism.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Worried parents trying to find their children stood by helpless. Authorities have designated pick up for students at North Heron Bay Marriott, South at Betty Stradling Park. Many students were being cleared by police and teachers by a Walmart near the school.

Parents stood about a mile away as police blocked him from getting closer to their children. Many spoke on their cell phones trying to calm their children down.

Denise Perez paced she spoke to her daughter Marsiel Baluja. Her daughter told her that she was sitting between Publix and Walmart with a bunch of other students. They were surrounded by armed marshals.

“Just stay calm, baby,” she said.

Perez just wanted to get closer to her daughter.

“This is really hard,” she said as she cried.

Victoria Olvera, 17, a junior, able to walk out after getting clearance by police officers. She said she was in history when she heard shots.

“Everyone started running,” she said.

This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available. Miami Herald reporters Douglas Hanks, Alex Harris, Chabeli Herrera, Tarpley Hitt, Nicholas Nehamas, Charles Rabin, Carli Teproff, Martin Vassolo and Jay Weaver contributed to this report. Washington correspondent Alex Daugherty contributed as well.