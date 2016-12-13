Medical marijuana coming to Manatee? Not so fast

A 180-day moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities is now in effect for unincorporated Manatee County.
During the second required public hearing Tuesday, Manatee County Commission approved the moratorium.
“It’s not a prohibition on medical marijuana,” Bill Clague, assistant county attorney, said during the first public hearing earlier this month.
Since medical marijuana is a land use not currently addressed in Manatee County codes, the temporary moratorium, which is similar to what other jurisdictions in the state are doing since Amendment 2 passed, gives the opportunity for the county to review all the laws, Fred Goodrich, a planner with Manatee County, said earlier this month.
The Bradenton City Council on Wednesday will consider a moratorium for the city.
