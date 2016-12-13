Bradenton’s proposed medical marijuana moratorium to be decided Wednesday

Bradenton’s proposed six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries will go to a final vote at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Officials have made it clear that the moratorium would not reverse voter approval Nov. 8 of Amendment 2, but rather give the city a chance to look at how the city can regulate where dispensaries can be located. Bradenton approved the first reading of the moratorium on on Nov. 16.
If enacted, the moratorium would stop action on all permit applications to open a medical marijuana dispensary within city limits.
The one exception is Trulieve, which purchased property in the 1100 block of 14th Street West. Planning & Community Development Director Catherine Hartley said Trulieve is on pace to have all of the necessary permits filed before the moratorium is enacted. If not, Trulieve Communications Director Victoria Walker said the company expects the city to honor a prior zoning approval before the company bought the property.
According to the ordinance that would enact the moratorium, staff will work to “amend city land use and development regulations and/or code of ordinances,” but leaves in language such as, “if any,” that addresses potential locations for dispensaries within the city.
CityAattorney Bill Lisch noted that most municipalities across the state are moving forward with moratoriums. The six-month time frame also coincides with the length of time legislators and the Department of Health need to implement regulations relating to Amendment 2.
Palmetto took action during the 2014 election. Though medical marijuana failed by just 2 percent of the 60 percent needed in 2014, the city enacted an ordinance prior to that election that limits medical marijuana facilities to the city’s heavy commercial industrial district. Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said previously that she believes the action taken in 2014 is sufficient and no moratorium is planned.
What you are saying via social media:
“Yeah, let’s make those that suffer, suffer longer.” Toni Thomas
“An attempt to reverse the will of the voters. Passed with 71 percent.” Rick Wilson
“No matter what is done to delay the implementing of medical marijuana, it is coming.” Don Luke
