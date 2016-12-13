Bradenton’s proposed medical marijuana moratorium to be decided Wednesday

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

0:44 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad