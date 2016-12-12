G.T. Bray membership fee to increase

Come April, it may be a little more expensive to be a member at G.T. Bray Recreation Center.
The recreation membership fee for the center, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton, is being proposed to increase by $5 a month. The county commission is expected to approve the change in addition to other fee changes during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“We are stepping them up just a little bit because we’ve had substantial increase in members,” said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County’s parks and natural resources director. “We look to our membership fees in part to support our service staff.”
Effective April 1, should the commission approve the changes, it could cost $25 per month for an individual to use the center instead of the current $20 fee. The family rate would increase to $90 from the current $75 monthly fee.
The county decreased the monthly memberships to $20 in 2015 as a way to make the recreation center accessible to more people.
“The parks and natural resources department operations are continually being fine-tuned to meet the needs of the community in the most efficient and economical way possible,” agenda materials state. “The intent is not to compete with private organizations and neighboring communities, but to provide access and services at a cost affordable to all, thereby affording the opportunity for more citizens to enjoy our county-owned and operated facilities.”
The higher fees will allow for an increase in staffing “to be able to provide better service to the many, many people that have joined us in membership at facility at G.T. Bray,” Hunsicker said.
“I don’t view these increases as major,” he said.
Pointing to the fact that members have access to the gym, pool, fitness classes, tennis courts and more, Danny Hopkins, the county’s recreation division manager, said it is a great value.
“I think the uniqueness about the G.T. Bray fee is the comprehensive recreation opportunities,” he said. “The value for the dollar is still incredible.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
