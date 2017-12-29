More Videos

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

Pause
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Ruff life apparel store for dog lovers opens on Bradenton’s Old Main Street 2:07

Ruff life apparel store for dog lovers opens on Bradenton’s Old Main Street

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main 2:41

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

Snow in Florida! 1:10

Snow in Florida!

How it works: red tide testing 2:59

How it works: red tide testing

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

  • Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

    County will need 525 new hires in 2018 to keep up with growth and replace retiring workers.

County will need 525 new hires in 2018 to keep up with growth and replace retiring workers. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald
County will need 525 new hires in 2018 to keep up with growth and replace retiring workers. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Business

Looking for work? Manatee County Government planning hundreds of hires in 2018

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

December 29, 2017 10:47 AM

Manatee

Within three years, one-third of the workforce at Manatee County Government will be retiring.

That means an estimated 500 county workers not only will begin collecting their retirement checks, but also will be taking all of their institutional knowledge with them.

With an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in November in Manatee County, and an opportunity for skilled workers to make more money in the private sector, county managers will be challenged to find enough new hires to keep the wheels of government turning.

“We are not alone in this,” said Joe Spain, talent acquisition staff member for Manatee County Government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1 primary
Julie Bassett, human resources manager, and Joe Spain, talent acquisition, hold a sign reserved for new hires attending their initial training session at Manatee County Government. They will need to use the sign many times in 2018 to keep up with the county’s staffing requirements.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Other local government agencies are challenged as well, and so are local businesses, many of whom have hiring signs up.

“The baby boomers are walking out the door. The recession is gone. They’ve built their nest eggs back up. The county is growing. The population keeps growing,” Spain said.

With a workforce of about 1,700, the county’s staffing is rapidly returning to pre-Great Recession levels as projects paid by the new half-cent infrastructure sales tax kick in.

At every level, this organization is seeing openings and a shift in leadership.

Joe Spain, talent acquisition officer

“Right now, we are not only facing an employment boom, but a shortage of skilled workers,” Spain said.

In response, the county has adopted the slogan “work that matters,” said Julie Bassett, human resources manager for Manatee County.

“There are lots of opportunities here. The demand for services is growing. We can’t keep up pay wise with the market, but this is important work. You won’t get rich but it is important,” Bassett said.

2 secondary
Manatee County Government plans to hire more than 500 in 2018 to replace retiring workers and add to the staff needed for the county’s growing population and infrastructure.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Among an estimated 525 career opportunities at county government are 911 dispatch, EMS/paramedics, building maintenance, utilities, accounting/finance, transit/traffic, building inspectors, plans examiner, customer service and more.

Though the county might not be able to match private-sector pay, it can offer a pension, tuition reimbursement, student loan forgiveness, health benefits and time off.

“It’s not just a job. It’s a career,” Spain said.

Based on an average new-hire salary of $35,942.40, the county calculates that the total compensation package including retirement, medical insurance and other benefits works out to $58,336.04.

3 third
“There are lots of opportunities here. The demand for services is growing. We can’t keep up pay wise with the market, but this is important work. You won’t get rich but it is important,” said Julie Bassett, human resources manager for Manatee County.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Many of those retiring from county government are in leadership roles, offering an opportunity for new hires to climb the ladder more quickly, he said.

“At every level, this organization is seeing openings and a shift in leadership. That’s why it is a great time to join the county. It’s an exciting time, a challenging time, but there are a lot of opportunities out there,” Spain said.

Those interested in a county job are invited to visit mymanatee.org/jobs, call Spain at 941-748-4501, ext. 3859, or attend a 2018 direct hiring event. Dates have not been set, but last year they attracted 800 job seekers.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

Pause
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Ruff life apparel store for dog lovers opens on Bradenton’s Old Main Street 2:07

Ruff life apparel store for dog lovers opens on Bradenton’s Old Main Street

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main 2:41

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

Snow in Florida! 1:10

Snow in Florida!

How it works: red tide testing 2:59

How it works: red tide testing

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video