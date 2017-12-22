Bradenton-Sarasota jobless rate takes hit in November

Even as Florida’s unemployment rate remained at a 10-year low in November, jobless rates in Manatee and Sarasota counties saw slight increases last month but remain among the lowest in the state.
Unemployment in the Bradenton-Sarasota-North Port metropolitan statistical area jumped to 3.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent in October but well below the 4.5 percent in November 2016.
According to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity figures released Friday, only Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin (3.1) enjoyed a lower rate.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater was slightly higher than Bradenton-Sarasota, rising to 3.6 percent after being at 3.3 a month earlier.
More people are entering the labor force and jobs are being created in diverse industries.
Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent in November, the lowest since April 2007 and down 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier.
The U.S. unemployment rate last month was 4.1 percent, the same as a month earlier.
Friday’s report said the state added 13,900 jobs in November, and it’s expected the number of jobs added will continue to rise this month as employers ramp up hiring heading into the busiest time of tourist season and continue to recover from Hurricane Irma, which struck the state in September.
“More people are entering the labor force and jobs are being created in diverse industries,” said Cissy Proctor, the executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott noted that 199,000 people entered Florida’s labor force in the past year, a growth of 2 percent, which is nearly three times the national labor force growth rate of only 0.7 percent.
Moreover, the state’s unemployment rate has dropped 7.1 percentage points since December 2010, faster than the national decline of 5.2 percent.
“As we near the end of the year, it is important to reflect on how far our state has come and how we must continue to fight every day to build on this success,” Scott said after Florida enjoyed its 88th consecutive month with year-over-year growth.
Sectors showing the most year-over-year job growth across Florida in November:
- Construction with 41,800;
- Professional and business services with 41,000;
- Trade, transportation and utilities with 33,500;
- Financial activities with 15,500;
- Education and health services with 15,200.
Manatee County had 169,522 of a total labor force of 175,621 employed last month for a 3.5 percent jobless rate. In Sarasota County, 183,284 of 189,760 were employed for a 3.4 percent unemployment rate.
St. Johns County had the state’s lowest jobless rate in November at 3.0 percent, followed by Okaloosa at 3.1. Hendry County remained the highest at 7.3 percent, followed by Hardee at 6.1.
