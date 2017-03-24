DeSoto Square mall sells for $25.5 million

DeSoto Square mall sold from one New York-based company to another at the end of February, according to records filed with Manatee County this week.
News of the mall’s sale came out in December, but mall management has been mum about the new ownership.
DeSoto Square Mall LLC, an affiliate company of Namdar Realty Group in Great Neck, New York, sold the mall to DeSoto Owners LLC, a Brooklyn-based company, for $25.5 million on Feb. 23. The deed was filed in Manatee County on Tuesday.
DeSoto Square’s general manager, Don Burrow, said he hopes to hold a press conference soon regarding the new ownership. Namdar bought DeSoto Square in October 2012 for $24.6 million, according to Manatee County property records. Representatives for Namdar could not be reached regarding the sale to DeSoto Owners.
Last year, the mall had a slew of store closings as tenants became disenfranchised with low traffic at the mall. The mall was listed for sale online in July.
Meyer Lebovits, the manager listed on DeSoto Owners LLC state corporate documents, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments