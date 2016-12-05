DeSoto Square mall sold to new owner

DeSoto Square mall has been sold to a new owner.
“The mall has been sold, yes,” said general manager Don Burrow, who joined the decades-old mall earlier this year.
Burrow was unable to provide more details on the mall’s new owners, but said there would be a press conference within the next week or so.
Earlier this year, Burrow said he wanted to make the DeSoto Square mall “the place the way it was in the ’80s.”
The manager told the Bradenton Herald in a previous interview that he wants the mall to be seen more positively in the eyes of Bradenton residents. DeSoto Square mall has had structural issues, including a leaky roof and cracked floors.
Staff writer Janelle O’Dea contributed to his report.
