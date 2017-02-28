Instacart delivery service coming to Bradenton area on Thursday

Instacart, an online grocery ordering and delivery service, will begin operating in Bradenton, Sarasota, Holmes Beach, Longboat Key, Palmetto and Parrish on Thursday.
Instacart representatives will shop at area stores including Publix, Whole Foods Market, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Costco and Petco. The company offers same-day delivery, often within an hour or two of an online order being placed.
Delivery starts at $5.99, depending on final order price and the time between order and delivery. The Instacart Express membership club offers free one-hour, two-hour and scheduled grocery deliveries over $35 delivery for $149.99 a year.
Instacart plans to hire more than 30 personal shoppers in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, according to a company news release.
Shipt, another online ordering service, partnered with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits for alcohol delivery in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in October.
For more information, visit instacart.com.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
