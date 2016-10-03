Shipt to deliver alcohol in Bradenton-Sarasota area

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, through its partnership with on-demand delivery service Shipt, will deliver in the Bradenton-Sarasota area beginning Wednesday.
Known for its green shirt-wearing employees, Shipt already delivers Publix groceries to customers in Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Now, for $99 per year, Shipt members receive unlimited grocery deliveries, as well as access to the alcohol delivery service. Members will receive free alcohol delivery on orders of more than $35 through Oct. 31. Starting in November, members will pay a $7 delivery fee for alcohol.
“During our years in business we’ve noticed an increase in demand for convenience as a service,” ABC Fine Wine & Spirits CEO Charles Bailes III said. “Our partnership with Shipt gives us the framework to offer that convenience.”
The full selection of items in stock at ABC’s stores will be available to Shipt members through a mobile app. Members can select a one-hour delivery window, with times available as soon as one hour after the order is placed.
According to Shipt, orders can include beer, wine, spirits and growlers, as well as mixers and bar essentials. To verify age, members will scan their IDs through the app and will be required to present the same identification to the Shipt employee upon delivery. Shipt employees will undergo additional training for alcohol delivery.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011, @MGarbett52
Comments