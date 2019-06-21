If Vanessa Baugh can’t prove claim about paid protesters, she should apologize | Letter to the editor

Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members.

This week, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh published an op-ed in which she stated that U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s appearance at a recent chamber of commerce event was disrupted by radical left agitators who were paid $100. I am writing to set the record straight.

There was a peaceful protest during the chamber of commerce event by a group of concerned citizens who have repeatedly asked for a Town Hall with Vern Buchanan. I know those protesters were not paid and they did not behave as Vanessa described because I was one of them. I am not a radical left activist. I am a concerned citizen, community volunteer, and a registered voter and taxpayer in Manatee County.

As one of Vanessa’s constituents I was stunned by the tone of her article and the falsehoods it contained. I was left with these questions:

What evidence does Vanessa have that the protesters were paid radical left agitators other than the alleged comment made to an attendee of the event? She admits in her article that she doesn’t know who (allegedly) paid them.

Why would a protester tell a meeting attendee they were paid? This simply doesn’t make sense in today’s political environment.

Why does Vanessa believe that we haven’t asked for a meeting with Vern Buchanan. We have, on many occasions, without success. Her characterization of us as people who prefer to yell, scream, and throw pies rather than have a fair, respectful dialogue with Vern Buchanan is insulting, and false.

I invite Vanessa to provide evidence that anyone who protested was paid. If she cannot do this then I join with the other protesters in asking for a retraction of her op-ed and a public apology.

Maureen Dardinksi

Sarasota