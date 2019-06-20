Kudos to Commissioner Vanessa Baugh for standing up to ‘agitators’ | Letter to the editor

Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members.

I was disgusted to read that anti-Trump agitators at a Monday meeting of business and community leaders were paid to show up and protest. These never-Trumpers are a big reason why there is such a lack of civility here and across the country.

Kudos to Commissioner Vanessa Baugh for standing up for the First Amendment and her right to challenge these agitators. They can dish it out, but they can’t take it.

Don’t back down, Commissioner, the citizens of Manatee County have your back.

Robert Donnelly

Holmes Beach