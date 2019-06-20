Letters to the Editor
Kudos to Commissioner Vanessa Baugh for standing up to ‘agitators’ | Letter to the editor
Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota
I was disgusted to read that anti-Trump agitators at a Monday meeting of business and community leaders were paid to show up and protest. These never-Trumpers are a big reason why there is such a lack of civility here and across the country.
Kudos to Commissioner Vanessa Baugh for standing up for the First Amendment and her right to challenge these agitators. They can dish it out, but they can’t take it.
Don’t back down, Commissioner, the citizens of Manatee County have your back.
Robert Donnelly
Holmes Beach
Comments