Buchanan protesters were paid ‘radical left agitators,’ says county commissioner | Opinion

Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members.

Since when is it the job of the Bradenton Herald to glorify paid protesters who attempt to disrupt a meeting of local business groups?

I found the paper’s article about U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s appearance in Lakewood Ranch disturbing in that it conveyed a very anti-business sentiment. Even worse, it glorified a group of radical left agitators who were paid to disrupt and harass the community leaders who attended the event. How do we know they were paid? Because one of them admitted to a business leader walking into the event that he received $100 to protest and that others were paid as well. This is offensive, disgraceful and unacceptable.

The 150 community leaders represented several business groups, including the Manatee and Sarasota chambers, the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, the Sarasota/Manatee Building Industry of AMERICA and the LWR Building Alliance. These organizations should be able to meet without being harassed or intimidated as they enter the building. These meetings are regularly scheduled events that showcase what’s being done in support of the community and the economy.

The fake protesters who tried to hijack the meeting obviously were trying to embarrass and provoke our special guest, Congressman Vern Buchanan. These meetings are open to members of the various business organizations, not to partisan protesters who get paid (by whom we don’t know) to hold signs, shout and harass those entering the building. The Bradenton Herald apparently doesn’t understand its readership if it thinks people in our community support these discourteous and rude agitators.

Their main beef with the congressman is his refusal to support impeachment proceedings against President Trump. The congressman for his part was gracious and professional in responding that he had read the Mueller report, twice, and that there were no grounds for impeachment and it was time to move on. He was correct in pointing out that even special counsel Mueller concluded there was no conspiracy and brought no charges of obstruction. I agree with the congressman that it is time to end these investigations and start focusing on the real issues affecting the country.

The angry, left-wing protesters do not represent Bradenton or Manatee County by any stretch of the imagination. And not only is their outrage fake, but so are their dishonest attacks against Buchanan. If they really wanted to talk to Buchanan about impeachment and the Mueller report, why don’t they just ask for a meeting with him? He is one of the most open and accessible representatives in the community. The truth is they don’t want a meeting, they want a public spectacle to throw pies in his face and yell and scream and get their brief 15-seconds of viral fame.

Vern is one of the few trying to break through the dysfunction and partisan gridlock that paralyzes Washington. Unfortunately, the gridlock is caused by the very hyper-partisanship that was on display Monday. I don’t expect these partisan bomb throwers to change their behavior going forward, but I do expect our community newspaper to show greater balance, objectivity and professionalism in how they write about it.

Vanessa Baugh is a Republican member of the Manatee County Commission, representing Lakewood Ranch and other parts of East Manatee.