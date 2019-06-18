As Buchanan talks economy and Trump at private event, protesters demand he go public

Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan on Monday received the Spirit of Enterprise Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce during a special presentation at Gold Coast Eagle Distribution in Lakewood Ranch.

The annual award recognizes lawmakers who advocate pro-business legislation, and many local entrepreneurs were in attendance.

The protesters gathered outside of the event venue were not in a celebratory mood, however.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ryan Ballogg

Protesters, many of whom also took part in a display in front of the Manatee County Courthouse in May, called on Buchanan to hold a district-wide town hall and address their concerns about election security, the findings in the Mueller report and other issues.

“We are very concerned, because we haven’t heard him say anything other than Putin is not our friend,” said Karen Curlin, an organizer with Indivisible East Manatee.

Buchanan’s last district-wide town hall was held in March 2017 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, and all public input sessions held since have been limited in size and publicity.

And while Monday’s event was originally slated to be open to the public, organizers later decided to restrict invitations to members of the Manatee and Sarasota chambers of commerce.

Michael Gallen, vice president of public policy and small business with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said that they were limited by the size of the venue, which was at standing-room only by the time of Buchanan’s appearance.

Members of the group outside had a different theory.

“It was originally public. But they got wind of the fact that we were coming and changed it to members only,” said Bob Fine. “So I can’t go in and talk to my congressman who doesn’t want to hear from me.”

Ryan Ballogg

The crowd, which included members of local political groups and voters from Buchanan’s district, lined the street leading up to the event venue and waved signs with messages including “Town Hall Now, “ and “Read the Mueller Report.”

I just voted against Nancy Pelosi’s effort to sue the attorney general in response to the Mueller report. The Mueller investigation is over. Case closed, time to move on! pic.twitter.com/dKipfPcGBu — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) June 11, 2019

“I want to know why he dismissed the Mueller report with the conclusion that there was no collusion,” said Barbara Hyde. “He tweeted out case closed. But not according to the report. He’s putting party over country and Constitution.”

Ryan Ballogg

Dressed in a star-spangled suit, Robert McCaa said that he’s not usually one for political events, but he was motivated to do something by a recent tweet from President Donald Trump that referenced voters demanding a third term.

.....news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

“I think our congressional representative should read the Mueller report and act on it,” McCaa said. “The last sentence is a call for action.”

Inside, Sarasota and Manatee county business people in formal wear sipped drinks and made small talk before the award presentation and an address from Buchanan.

Buchanan started by recognizing the local business communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

“This is a region,” Buchanan said. “Sarasota and Manatee County kind of work together. I like to see them work together. It’s so impactful.”

Then the congressman addressed the town hall issue, referring to the protesters outside as his friends.

“I see a lot of my friends outside today,” Buchanan said to laughter from the crowd. “It’s nice to see your voters. But I will tell you that, in terms of town halls — I like doing town halls. I did eighty-some town halls. But then, what happened was, we decided about two years ago to do a town hall. They were pressing me to do one. I knew it’d be a lot of political theater.”

Buchanan described the district wide town-hall at Van Wezel as “crazy.”

“At the end of two weeks we had 5,500 RSVPs. We moved into the Van Wezel and we had thousands outside. That’s how crazy it’s got — the environment — in terms of some of these political groups. Cause it’s hard to have a discussion. But I went anyway. I thought I’d be a team sport. But all of it’s very organized. It’s unfortunate.”

Buchanan then said that the best way he can be a representative is to “go out and listen.”

“I love to do that,” Buchanan said. “That’s why we do so much with emails and surveys and other things.”

Buchanan said that the No. 1 issue brought up in surveys is dysfunction in Washington D.C.

“People are saying why can’t you in Washington work together?” Buchanan said. “I co-chair the delegation with Alcee Hastings. He’s probably one of the most liberal members (of Congress), but there’s a lot things we do get done on veterans issues and small business issues. But you don’t hear that. It’s all about things like the Mueller report.”

Buchanan said that he has read the report twice. He said there was no conspiracy uncovered by the investigation.

“My point to them: move on. Get over it. You lost the election. Let’s move on and get something done for the American people. And I think that deserves a round of applause.”

The room applauded.

Buchanan highlighted other points on his political agenda in Washington, including reducing healthcare costs and Florida’s water quality.

“Good environment is good business,” Buchanan said, citing a recent measure he sponsored to study the effects of red tide on human health.

The congressman also said that he has been spending a lot more time in the White House in new role as the Republican leader on the House’s trade subcommittee.

“It’s pretty exciting because that’s where the president’s energy is at. He’s very interested in trade, and I’m the one who has to get the votes, for the most part, to make these deals happen. One in five jobs in Florida is trade related.”

After he spoke, Buchanan took four questions from the crowd about trade, tariffs and foreign policy with Latin America.

Then the congressman shook a few hands, posed for a few photos and departed through a side door as the crowd dispersed.