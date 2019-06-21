Fears of more Russian interference fuel demands for Buchanan town hall | Letter to the editor

Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members.

In her op-ed column, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh failed to recognize the legitimate outrage felt by many of her constituents. Throughout our congressional district many people have raised a concern, myself included, because Rep. Vern Buchanan has rejected numerous requests to hold a district-wide town hall in over two years.

In an era where American citizens have a justifiable concern that our elections are not safe from Russian interference, we have a right to seek a response from our elected officials as to how they are working to protect our democracy.

When the Mueller report indicates that our president has obstructed justice in the in the investigation of the Russian interference, we the people are entitled to question how our elected representative will proceed. And when they fail to respond, as Vern Buchanan has, they have a Constitutional right to peaceably assemble.

Democracy can be messy and sometimes confrontational. However, that is not a reason for Rep. Vern Buchanan to avoid a town hall with his constituents. The airing and discussion of different views is the lifeblood of democracy. The people have a right to feel secure that our elected officials will acknowledge threats from foreign adversaries, and respond by honoring and protecting our democracy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tracy Pratt, chair

Manatee County Democratic Party

Bradenton