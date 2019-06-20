I wasn’t paid to protest Buchanan. Baugh must retract false claim | Letter to the editor

Vern Buchanan responds to public town hall concerns at private event in Sarasota U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan discussed why he has not held a district-wide town hall since 2017 during a private award presentation and policy discussion on June 17, 2019. The event was open to local chamber of commerce members.

On June 17, I was one of the demonstrators outside the venue that Vern Buchanan attended.

I in no way received money to be there because my beliefs cannot be bought. I was there because MY representative has refused to meet with his constituents and we have lots of questions to ask him. Vanessa Baugh, the liar who wrote an opinion piece in your paper that stated that we each received $100 to be there, should retract her comment and should stop the lies that everyone in her party has become accustomed to.

Our demonstration was just the beginning of our work to dethrone the self-appointed King of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and his court. This is a democracy with a Constitution and the rule of law. The signers of that superb document that has served us so well for over 200 years are crying in their graves.

WE DEMAND A TOWN HALL NOW! And Vanessa Baugh, retract your comment immediately!

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Graciela R. Greenberg

Bradenton