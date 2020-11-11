‘It’s going to be a rough night.’ Residents warned to prepare for Hurricane Eta

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly in Manatee County on Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Eta approaches Florida’s west coast.

As of 10 a.m., Hurricane Eta was about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa, heading to the north-northeast at 10 mph. Eta had sustained winds of 75 miles mph.

Hurricane Eta, which could weaken to a tropical storm because of wind shear, is currently forecast to make landfall north of Tampa Bay.

The storm intensified and sped up overnight, causing emergency management officials to move quickly on Wednesday morning. They ordered voluntary evacuations for island communities and low-lying areas and opened two shelters as a “refuge of last resort.”

Manatee County Schools, which were already closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day, will be switching to Elearning on Thursday and Friday and campuses will be closed.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The unexpected eastward shift also prompted Bradenton City Council to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday morning. Officials voted unanimously to declare a local state of emergency in response to Hurricane Eta.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey.

A local state of emergency is a precautionary move that allows local government agencies to be eligible for reimbursements on storm-related expenditures. Manatee officials made a similar declaration Tuesday afternoon.

According to City Administrator Carl Callahan, city employees are already tending to flood-prone parts of Bradenton by installing barricades and signs that warn of flooding hazards. With proof of residence, city residents are allowed up to 10 sandbags between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Public Works Annex Building, 1411 Ninth St. W.

By 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., conditions are expected to begin deteriorating and residents are urged to get all their preparations done by early afternoon.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“By late afternoon or early this evening, people need to be where they are going to be,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said. “The earlier the better.”

Manatee County is expected to see the worst from Eta late Wednesday night and overnight into early Thursday morning.

“It’s going to be a rough night, make no mistake. It will be a rough morning,” Saur said.

Two shelters will open at noon at Manatee High School in Bradenton and Mills Elementary in Palmetto. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, capacity will be reduced. Manatee County Emergency Manager Steve Litschauer recommended they be used only as a “refuge of last resort.”

A hurricane watch is currently in effect from Anna Maria Island north to Yankeetown. Hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the next 24 hours.

A storm surge warning has also been issued from Bonita Beach north to Suwanee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor. Storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in this case within 24 hours in the indicated locations.

Storm surge is currently a concern for Anna Maria Island, with the current forecast predicting a storm surge of anywhere between two to five feet, according to Saur.

Public beaches were in the process of being shutdown on Wednesday morning, but Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara cautioned residents to stay out of the water elsewhere.

All MCAT bus service will be suspended 1 p.m. on Wednesday and a decision is anticipated to be made Thursday on whether or when to restart service.

The state-run COVID-19 testing site will shutdown at noon and will also make decision Thursday whether or when to reopen.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge also has been closed.