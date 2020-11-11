Sandbags available to Bradenton residents as Eta prompts hurricane watch in Manatee

Bradenton residents can now stock up on free sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Eta, which may evolve to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.

Residents can claim up to 10 sandbags through 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Residents are asked to take 13th Avenue West and visit the area behind the Public Works Annex, which is at 1411 Ninth St. W., according to a news release.

The release said a valid ID card was required for Bradenton residents to collect the sandbags.

Bradenton officials launched the sandbag distribution after an early-morning update from the National Weather Service. In its 4:45 a.m. report, the agency said that Eta was expected to move toward the peninsula north of Tampa Bay, prompting a hurricane watch from Anna Maria Island north to Yankeetown.

That includes Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties.

“A Florida landfall from Tropical Storm Eta is now imminent,” the agency reported. “As Eta moves northward just off the coast, the threat for tropical storm force winds, localized flash flooding, storm surge, hazardous marine conditions, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. There is also a chance that Eta will briefly strengthen to a hurricane and hurricane force winds may be felt along the coast north of Anna Maria Island. “

