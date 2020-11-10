Manatee under tropical storm watch as officials declare Eta state of emergency

With Tropical Storm Eta slowly approaching the Bradenton area, the Manatee County Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to adopt a local state of emergency.

Recent forecasts have been favorable for Manatee, according to Public Safety Director Jake Saur. The storm continues to shift west in the Gulf of Mexico, further and further away from the Bradenton area. In an abundance of caution, the board unanimously approved the declaration.

“Better to be safe than sorry so we are prepared,” Commissioner Betsy Benac said.

Just moments after the declaration, a tropical storm watch was issued for Manatee County in the latest public advisory at 4 p.m. Tuesday from the National Hurricane Center. The watch goes from Englewood to Suwannee River.

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm force winds are possible in an area within the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Eta was located about 90 miles north of the western tip of Cuba and traveling north at about 7 mph.. The storm has sustained winds of 60 mph.

Eta first made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua. Early Sunday it made its second landfall along the south-central coast of Cuba and later that night made landfall again on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida.

Now, the tropical storm appears to be headed for Florida’s Panhandle but could still produce storm-force-winds and heavy rain.