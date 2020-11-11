Manatee schools closed, classes to resume online. Shelters will open as Eta nears

The School District of Manatee County has canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the week, as Hurricane Eta nears the Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service said on Wednesday morning that Eta re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane off the southwest coast of Florida. Soon after, the school district announced that students and employees would finish out the week online. Schools were already closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day.

“We will be continuing with eLearning, just like we did last April and May,” district spokesman Mike Barber said. “Our students will be able to do eLearning, and our teachers and support staff will be working remotely.”

Barber said the district would also open two shelters at noon on Wednesday, though capacity would be limited due to COVID-19.

Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Court. W. in Bradenton, will open to a capacity of 617 people, down from the usual capacity of 1,853 people.

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E. in Palmetto, will open to a capacity of 989, down from the normal capacity of 1,484 people.

“The county is referring to them as ‘shelters of last refuge.’ They’re encouraging residents to shelter at home or with friends and family, if possible,” Barber said. “Obviously, we have a pandemic going on.”

Shelter staff, he said, would wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The same will be required of shelter guests.