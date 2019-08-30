Hurricane Dorian models keeps shifting. Manatee officials keeping plans flexible

Manatee officials stay flexible in Hurricane Dorian prep As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, Bradenton area leaders in Manatee County say they are keeping their emergency plans flexible due to the storm's constant shifting in forecast models. They urged residents to prepare for a strong wind event. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, Bradenton area leaders in Manatee County say they are keeping their emergency plans flexible due to the storm's constant shifting in forecast models. They urged residents to prepare for a strong wind event.

As Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 3 storm, continues to track toward Florida, Manatee County officials say they’re keeping their contingency plans flexible.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, local officials provided updates on local evacuation and shelter plans, while urging residents to continue gathering storm preparation kits and putting together together emergency plans.

Manatee County’s acting Public Safety Director Jake Saur explained that the constant shifts in Dorian’s forecast tracks are forcing officials to modify their plans routinely.

“We are expecting a Category 4 storm to hit somewhere along the east coast of Florida sometime Monday or Tuesday,” Saur said. “The impacts to Manatee County locally could begin as early as Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening lasting through Wednesday evening in our area on the west coast of Florida.”

“Models have multiple different solutions to Dorian turning to the west or the south, and that’s some of the problem we’ve been having with setting a firm plan in place before it’s needed,” he continued.

On Saturday, the county expects to announce updates regarding which shelters will be opened in the event of an emergency. The next press briefing from the county will be held Sunday at noon.

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide declaration of emergency Thursday, local municipalities in Manatee County have issued similar declarations, as well.

