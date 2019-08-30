Can’t find bottled water in the store before Dorian hits? Reuse, recycle what you have

Make sure you have all hurricane supplies you need The National Weather Service recommends to have these things handy during a hurricane. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service recommends to have these things handy during a hurricane.

If you’re on the hunt for dwindling — if not nonexistent — supplies of bottled water in Bradenton in advance of Hurricane Dorian but can’t find it at any of the local stores, you’re not alone.

You can still drink tap water. It’s safe. Even if you “don’t like the taste of it,” staying hydrated is important and it’s better than nothing.

For storing that tap water, reuse and recycle what you might already have. Clean out some gallon jugs, used plastic water bottles, reuseable bottles or cups or whatever other liquid-holding containers you can find and fill them up.

The water that comes out of the tap is safe to drink. If that changes, the city or county will issue a water boil notice. So far, there have been none reported.

But if you prefer, there are filter systems for tap water. Whether that’s through a filtered water bottle, a filtered jug, or a filter that attaches to your tap. Travel and Leisure has some of their favorite filtered bottles or systems listed online.

Experts recommend having a gallon of water per person per day, and they say you should have seven days worth of supplies.

Walmart on Cortez Road, however, did have some cases of specialty water Thursday night.

Those concerned about losing power can also deep-clean their bathtubs and fill them with water to be used for bathing, pets, or washing dishes.