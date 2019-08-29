Here’s where to get sandbags before Hurricane Dorian hits Florida

Manatee County continues to distribute sandbags for Tropical Storm Hermine Manatee County public works will distribute sandbags until 7 p.m. Thursday. Bert Cooper with public works talks about it outside Rubonia Community Center, which is one of the locations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County public works will distribute sandbags until 7 p.m. Thursday. Bert Cooper with public works talks about it outside Rubonia Community Center, which is one of the locations.

With Hurricane Dorian knocking on Florida’s door prepared to dump several inches of rain on already saturated ground, local government is taking steps to help residents ward off flooding.

City of Bradenton

Sandbags are being distributed until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the city’s Public Works annex, located at the corner of 13th Avenue West and Ninth Street West.

They will also be available Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Residents must show a driver’s license with proof of current address within the Ccty of Bradenton limits.

City officials ask residents enter the distribution line from Ninth Street West into the Public Works parking lot just north of LECOM Park.

There will be signs and personnel to direct vehicles.

City of of Anna Maria

Sandbags will be available at Bayfront Park on North Bay Boulevard near North Shore Drive until 6 p.m. Thursday, as well as from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

There is a limit of 10 bags per person.

Sandbag locations for Manatee County residents are expected to be announced at noon Thursday.