Manatee County declares state of emergency in advance of Dorian. Cities likely to follow

Hurricane Dorian could be Category 4, hit Florida on Labor Day weekend Dorian was expected to become a major hurricane on August 30, before making its way to Florida on Labor Day weekend. A hurricane watch was issued for the Bahamas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dorian was expected to become a major hurricane on August 30, before making its way to Florida on Labor Day weekend. A hurricane watch was issued for the Bahamas.

While keeping an eye on the forecast, local officials are taking further steps to prepare their residents for Hurricane Dorian.

Manatee County commissioners declared a local state of emergency Friday, after emergency planners outlined their vision for the coming days. They urged locals to prepare whenever possible, but to leave resources for those who truly need them, including sandbags and shelters.

“My second message is not to panic,” said Jake Saur, the county’s acting public safety director. “Moving forward, our message is going to be pretty clear, and that is to get your plan in place.”

Saur described a slow, long-lasting storm that’s expected to bring heavy rainfall as soon as Sunday. While the storm is currently expected to impact the center or east coast of Florida, its trajectory could always change.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’re not doing or looking at the typical Level A, Level B because we’re not concerned about the storm surge currently,” said Steve Litschauer, the chief of emergency management. “And as he alluded, it changes by the minute and by the hour.”

He said Manatee plans to open four general shelters, including three that are pet friendly, along with a special needs shelter, which is also pet friendly. The shelters are currently expected to open on Sunday.

“As our message has been for a long time, we encourage people to go to friends, family, hotels out of the area,” Litschauer said. “It’s better to evacuate, if they have to evacuate, with someone they know rather than a shelter.”

The city of Bradenton also Friday morning declared a state of emergency. The resolution authorizes the mayor, vice mayor, public works director, fire chief and police chief to take whatever steps are necessary to carry out emergency provisions.

The city of Palmetto is expected to also declare a state of emergency around 12 p.m. Friday.

City of Anna Maria commissioners also recently passed an emergency declaration resolution allowing Mayor Dan Murphy to establish curfews, prohibit sale or distribution of alcohol, declare certain areas “off limits,” establish shelters, make available temporary emergency housing, among other responsibilities during a state of emergency.

The School District of Manatee County has not yet made a decision on whether classes will resume as scheduled Tuesday. That decision will likely come over the weekend and will depend on the circumstances of the storm, said district spokesman Mike Barber.

The storm is forecast to drop several inches of rain and could bring flooding to the area.