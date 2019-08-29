Here’s how to keep your pets safe as Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida

Make sure your pet is ready for a disaster Your pet is a member of your family and should be included in any of your emergency plans. Learn the steps you should take to ensure your pet is prepared. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Your pet is a member of your family and should be included in any of your emergency plans. Learn the steps you should take to ensure your pet is prepared.

Hurricane preparation can be exhausting as you try to cover every detail to keep your home and family safe as dangerous storms approach.

As Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida, now predicted to be a Category 4 storm, with potential widespread impacts in Manatee County as well, it’s important no one forgets to make sure their pets are going to be well taken care of during and after the storm.

Co-founder of Essentials PetCare and Tampa veterinarian Dr. Douglas Spiker said pet owners should first make sure pet vaccinations are up to date and include their pet’s medical information with important documents that should be protected from the storm in waterproof containers.

“Having an emergency plan for the entire family is essential, especially when preparing for a hurricane of this magnitude,” Spiker said. “We recommend keeping a close eye on the changing conditions of the storm as it approaches landfall and take every precaution when it comes to ensuring your family’s safety. This includes your pets.”

Spiker recommends the following:

Make sure you have a current photo of your pet for identification purposes. Lost pets skyrocket in the aftermath of storms.

Make a pet emergency kit that includes ample food and clean bottled water, a first-aid kit, any medications your pets take, toys, treats, bedding and sanitation supplies.

Make sure you have a secure pet carrier, leash or harness for your pet so that if they panic, they can’t escape.

Hurricane planning can be stressful with a lot to think about, but don’t forget about keeping your fur babies safe and happy during a storm. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

PetMD offers this advice:

Make a plan and stick to that plan as best as possible in order to avoid unnecessary accidents. Chances are if you made a plan, it’s probably a good one so don’t make a panicked last-minute decision unless absolutely necessary.

The one exception is if you are planning to shelter in place but get an evacuation order, then have the supplies in an easily manageable situation to pack up and leave quickly.

Get your pets micro chipped. Repeat: Get your pets micro chipped.

Stay aware of the changing conditions of the storm and act accordingly. Be prepared ahead of time for the variables that can and will most likely occur.

Above all else, stay calm. Your pet can sense your emotions, so a calming demeanor can lead to a less-panicked pet. And yes, that means talk that baby talk and do your best to make eye contact with your pet and keep your voice calm and soothing.