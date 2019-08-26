Just in case Dorian comes to Florida, here are some tips on how to get ready for a hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian approaches the Windward Islands Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen and become a hurricane, forecasters say.

Forecasters say it’s too early to know how, if at all, Tropical Storm Dorian, now churning through the eastern Caribbean, might affect Florida.

But already the storm, officials say, is a valuable reminder to be prepared for what might come.

Here are some things you should do to stay ready:

▪ Keep at least a three-day supply of food and water on hand for dealing with a hurricane. Handy rules of thumb are to think of your preparation as if it were a camping trip and to stock a gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and hygiene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Customers looking for water and other essentials were met with empty shelves at a Publix grocery store at 1940 Cordova road in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

▪ A radio, flashlights and batteries to power them all are essential. However, try to aim for hand crank-powered devices where possible, just in case.

▪ Make sure to grab your items early, while stores still have them in stock. Essentials such as these are often the first to fly off the shelves.

▪ When Irma hit in 2017, a tank of gas was hard to come by across the entire state. It’s a good idea to try keeping your gas tank topped to avoid any lines that could form as a storm begins to close in.

SHARE COPY LINK Due to incoming Hurricane Irma, there are fuel shortages in parts of Florida. This led to a dispute at a Mobil gas station at Coral Way and 32nd Avenue Southwest in Miami according to the Miami New Times, which led to one man pulling out a gun and

▪ We take them for granted, but debit and credit cards will do you no good in a power outage. Withdraw cash from your bank or ATM if the situation starts to look dire.

▪ In the event of an evacuation order, knowing your zone is vital. Manatee County updated its evacuation zone map in May. Check this link to ensure that you’re aware of any changes.

SHARE COPY LINK Hurricanes can leave dangerous or even fatal conditions in their path. Here’s how evacuation zones work to keep vulnerable areas safe.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, but until then, it’s smart to stay ahead of the game and be prepared for the worst.