Here’s everything you need to know about voting on Election Day in Manatee County

More than 63 percent of registered voters in Manatee County have already voted but there’s still one more chance to cast a ballot.

According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 172,000 votes have been cast, and even more are expected on Election Day. Polls will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.

Supervisor Michael Bennett predicts another 30,000 people will vote in person on Tuesday, pushing Manatee’s overall turnout closer to 80 percent of the county’s registered voters.

“The turnout we’ve got right now has been phenomenal and for that, I’m very, very happy. I really am,” said Bennett, who explained that the early voting numbers likely set a record for Manatee County.

Nearly 100,000 Manatee voters have cast their votes with mail-in ballots. Another 72,000 took advantage of early voting, which ran from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1. According to data from the elections office, more Democrats took advantage of vote-by-mail, while more Manatee Republicans opted to vote early in person.

The Canvassing Board is still actively reviewing hundreds of early and vote-by-mail ballots to check for errors and accuracy. According to Bennett, a good number of voters didn’t look past the first page of the ballot, ignoring down-ballot items such as the state constitutional amendments and local elected officials.

Voters line up outside the Supervisor of Elections office in Bradenton for early voting. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Because the review is ongoing, Bennett said his office could not provide an estimate of how many ballots have been rejected or corrected.

Where can you vote on Election Day?

Unlike Early Voting, voters must visit their assigned polling location on Election Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some polling sites have been consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers. The polling place changes are as follows:

Precinct 103, formerly at Terra Ceia VIA Club, is moving to Palmetto Point Civic Association, 637 43rd St. Blvd. W., Palmetto.

Precinct 111, formerly at Piney Point MHP, as well as Precinct 203, formerly at the Coach House MHP, are moving to Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto.

Precinct 125, formerly at Colony Cove’s Harmony Hall, is moving is to New Hope Baptist Church, 9422 Old Tampa Road, in Parrish.

Precinct 211, formerly at Ellenton United Methodist Church, is moving to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

Precinct 321, formerly at Freedom Village, The Landings, is moving to Elks Lodge Post #1511, 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton.

Precinct 325, formerly at G.T. Bray Park, is moving to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 5155 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Precinct 403, formerly at South Manatee Library, is moving to IMG Academy Golf Club dining hall, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton.

Precinct 405, formerly at Trailer Estates Auditorium, as well as Precinct 407, which was slated for Midway Church of Christ, are moving to Bayshore Gardens Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton.

Precinct 411, formerly at Plantation Village West recreation hall, is moving to Legacy Baptist Church, 415 67th Ave. W., Bradenton.

Precinct 521, formerly at Harvest United Methodist Church, is moving to Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., in Lakewood Ranch.

For a list of all polling locations in the county, visit https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Polling-Location-List

What do you need to bring to the polling location?

In order to vote in person on Election Day, voters must provide a valid photo ID with a signature.

Will it be safe to vote in person because of COVID-19?

The Supervisor of Elections Office is taking precautions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While poll workers will not prevent you from entering the polling site, Bennett says wearing a mask is “expected.” Visitors without masks will be offered one by a poll worker. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.

“One thing I can tell you about Americans is that they don’t like being told what to do, but they want to grant favors,” said Bennett, who noted that mask-wearing issues haven’t been a concern. “When you ask people for a favor, they want to oblige, so we offer a mask and push it as a favor to everyone at the polling site.”

What if I still have my mail-in ballot?

If you still have your mail-in ballot, you may return it to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Suite 108, Bradenton, by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You may also bring the ballot with you to your polling place, where poll workers will take your ballot and allow you to vote in person.

When is the best time to vote on Election Day?

Lines are expected to form at the beginning and the end of Election Day, Bennett said. Those who hope to avoid a long line should choose to vote in the middle of the day for a shorter waiting period.

What did candidates do on Election Day Eve?

Local candidates used the last full day of campaigning to wave signs in the community and shore up support with voters.

State Rep. Will Robinson and former State Rep. Jim Boyd, who is running for a state Senate seat, waved signs on the Green Bridge Monday morning. At the other end of the bridge, Biden-Harris supporters waved signs and flags. On Saturday, thousands joined in a “Trump Train” route throughout the county.

Candidates for the Manatee County Commission also took to waving signs at busy intersections. Both candidates for the District 3 seat along Manatee Avenue. Matt Bower planned to visit the intersection of 75th Street West while Kevin Van Ostenbridge chose to rally supporters at the intersection of 59th Street West.

James Satcher, a candidate for the District seat, planned to wave signs Monday evening, as well.

After a weekend of visiting early voting sites throughout the district, state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota, spent Monday canvassing and door-knocking, according to her campaign manager Alex Koren.

Her opponent, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, also used Monday for grassroots campaign outreach and phone calls.