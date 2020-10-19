Long lines reported as Manatee County rushes the polls on first day of early voting

Ready to exercise their rights and make their voices heard, voters surged polling locations on the first day of early voting in Manatee County.

A line of nearly 100 people had formed outside of the Supervisor of Elections Office, near DeSoto Square Mall, by 9 a.m. Monday. Voters showed up in numbers at the Palmetto Library and the Manatee Utilities Department in West Bradenton, as well. It’s the busiest day of early voting that Manatee Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett has ever seen.

“It’s a zoo. I don’t think people realize we have 13 more days of it,” Bennett said, referring to long lines throughout all of the early voting sites. “People are voting. That part is good, but I certainly did not expect these lines.”

“If people keep this up, we’re going to have a record turnout,” he continued.

As of Monday afternoon, Bennett did not have an estimate for how many early voting ballots had been cast.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In interviews with the Bradenton Herald, several voters said they chose to vote in person to make sure their vote is counted, casting doubt on vote-by-mail ballots.

“I don’t like that vote by mail stuff,” said East Manatee voter Darlene Jackson, who stood near the end of the line outside the main election office. “I want to put it in there myself, personally.”

“I didn’t vote by mail. I would rather vote in person to make sure it gets there,” said Sherita Holloman, of Palmetto.

Bennett has pushed mail-in ballots as a safety precaution against COVID-19, and has vouched for the system as a safe and secure voting method. According to Bennett’s office, vote-by-mail is having a record year in Manatee. More than 50,000 people have already cast their ballots that way.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Voters agreed that this year’s presidential election could represent a monumental shift in society.

Holloman, a Vice President Joe Biden voter, said she hopes her ballot will lead to a less divided country.

“I hope there’s a change. There’s a lot happening these days that’s not right. We need someone to stand up and do what’s right,” she said. “I hope we can all come together. It is needed. It’s much-needed.”

Others said they would prefer a president with conservative values.

“To me, it’s the difference between a socialist and a Republican government,” said Palmetto resident Jay Pearce, who voted for President Donald Trump. “I studied Russian history, and I think Democrats are trending toward socialism.”

Voters line up outside the Supervisor of Elections office in Bradenton for early voting. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“I would have to say it’s the economy,” Robert Porello, of Bradenton, responded when asked about his biggest concern this election cycle. “I liked the way it was going before COVID.”

No matter the results after Election Day, the impact is likely the resonate for decades to come, said East Bradenton voter Keith Warren.

“This will affect future generations — my kids, my grandkids,” Warren said. “Every generation has a pivotal moment. I feel like this election is on the forefront of that.”

Early voting runs 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day until Nov. 1 at these six locations:

Florida Department of Transportation Office, 14000 State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Utilities Administration Office, 4410 66th St. W., Bradenton

Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto

Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ellenton

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton

Voters also can drop off their filled-in ballots if they had received them by mail.

You must provide a current and valid photo identification with a signature in order to vote.